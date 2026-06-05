Delimitation Bill revival gains momentum as Centre eyes 2029 poll timeline

NEW DELHI: The Centre is actively considering reviving the Delimitation Bill and completing the long-pending constituency redrawing exercise ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, the government has initiated consultations with several regional parties, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), in an effort to build a broad political consensus on the sensitive electoral reform.

Sources said that once consultations with key stakeholders are completed and sufficient agreement is reached, the government is likely to bring the Delimitation Bill back to Parliament, potentially during the upcoming Monsoon Session.

Sources indicated that many TMC MPs have responded positively to the Centre's outreach and are largely on board with the idea of delimitation. The discussions are aimed at addressing concerns surrounding parliamentary representation and ensuring wider acceptance of any proposed changes before the government moves formally on the legislation.

The DMK, which has previously voiced concerns over the potential impact of delimitation on southern states, did not display rigidity during the consultations, sources said. Party leaders are reportedly awaiting a fresh draft of the proposed Bill before taking a definitive position.

Government sources said that the Centre is proceeding cautiously and is keen to avoid a confrontational approach. Instead, it is seeking to evolve a framework capable of securing support across party lines before reintroducing the Delimitation Bill in Parliament. (IANS)

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