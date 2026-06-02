TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee lashes out over attack on Kalyan, Abhishek Banerjee

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed deep shock and anger over the alleged targeted violence against party MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, condemning what she termed as "absurd and authoritarian conduct".

In a video statement, the TMC Chief fiercely criticised the handling of the situation after leaders were face-to-face with targeted mobs over the weekend.

"The way you assaulted the MP of the second-largest opposition party is shocking. Doctors were called, yet hospitals were allegedly instructed not to provide treatment. What kind of absurd and authoritarian conduct is this?... The people at Belle Vue used to bow at my feet. You had close ties and dealings with the Birlas and the Lodhas, and you used to bow before them... Our Mayor took care of everything. Six months ago, we renewed Apollo's license," she said.

Mamata emphasised that the Trinamool Congress will become even stronger after these incidents.

"TMC will become even stronger. Today, those who are making big claims that party leaders are not standing by the workers are spreading false information. Complete lawlessness is prevailing- even Hitler did not do such things. There are no words left to describe this situation, because when language itself fails, it means oppression has crossed all limits. You cannot weaken TMC by intimidating or bribing a few MLAs and MPs; in fact, this is only making the party stronger," Mamata said.

Her remarks came a day after Abhishek Banerjee alleged that he was attacked with bricks, stones and eggs while visiting families affected by post-poll violence in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district. He sustained an eye injury in the incident and claimed the attack was "BJP-sponsored," alleging that it was an attempt on his life. He also accused the police of failing to provide adequate security.

According to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, Abhishek Banerjee is currently undergoing treatment, while several medical tests are still pending. (ANI)

Also Read: From Mamata Banerjee’s aide to replacing her: Suvendu Adhikari’s rise to power