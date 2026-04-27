‘Democracy cannot be suppressed with bombs and hooliganism,’ says Ravi Kishan

Howrah: BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Sunday alleged that attempts were made to disrupt his roadshow in Howrah Uttar Assembly constituency while campaigning for party candidate Umesh Rai. He claimed that workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) tried to create violence by entering the procession. Despite the incident, Kishan urged supporters to remain calm and continue the roadshow, saying such actions reflected TMC’s fear of defeat.

Speaking to ANI, Kishan said democracy cannot be suppressed through violence and intimidation. He asserted that the public is watching closely and will respond strongly in the upcoming elections. He also demanded strict action against those responsible, adding that “democracy will survive in West Bengal, and gundaraj will lose.”

Kishan credited security personnel, including the CRPF, for acting swiftly and preventing the situation from escalating. He expressed confidence that voters would turn out in large numbers on polling day and support a “fear-free government,” emphasizing the slogan “Ab bhay nahi, bharosa.”

Earlier, Kishan had made strong remarks urging people to vote for change, warning that failure to do so would have serious consequences. He alleged that BJP workers have been killed and that voters are being threatened to stay away from polling booths. According to him, people are being warned of violence if they vote.

Calling it “politics of fear,” Kishan said Bengal’s voters are now determined to respond through the ballot and “save their state.” (ANI)

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