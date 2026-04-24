Violence in Murshidabad as Trinamool Congress and Humayun Kabir supporters trade blows

MURSHIDABAD: Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir on Thursday said that he was "suddenly attacked" by Trinamool Congress supporters in Murshidabad after he visited the Nowda area over the crude bomb incident.

Speaking with ANI, Humayun Kabir accused West Bengal Police of selectively targeting his party supporters, demanding the suspension of Additional SP Majeed Khan, calling him a "TMC dalaal."

"The public will give a reply to TMC. TMC's 'goondagiri' will end on 4th May 2026. I was suddenly attacked. At the time when my people gathered to take action, the police lathi-charged them. Additional SP Majeed Khan should be suspended. He is the real criminal and TMC 'dalal'," he said.

TMC block president of Nowda, Sofiuzzaman Saikh, accused Humayun Kabir of disrupting the polling process by attempting to "snatch" the polling station agents and "creating hooliganism." "Humayun Kabir is trying to make a mess. On the day of the elections, he came with 15 cars with anti-social criminals and FIR-registered criminals. He came here to snatch out our polling station agents. Humayun is creating a lot of hooliganism here. We have protested, we have complained, but no satisfactory action has been taken by ECI or the police administration," he said.

"No one is arrested, no one is taken into custody. We can't allow him to move freely in Nowda. It is our open threat to him not to move here in Nowda. If Humayun roams around, we will prevent him and block him," he added.

TMC and Hamayun Kabir's supporters violently clashed with each other today, using lathis and stones to attack each other. They also damaged the vehicles standing on the side of the road.

The security forces quickly gained control of the situation and dispelled the supporters involved in the violence. (ANI)

Also Read: Today’s sunset marks the end of Trinamool Congress: BJP President Nitin Nabin