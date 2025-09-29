Dharma is the force behind India’s unity in diversity: Vice President Radhakrishnan

PATNA: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan said on Sunday that understanding of each other’s literature can help achieve “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat” and described one Dharma as the unifying force in the country.

Addressing the valedictory session of the third edition of Unmesha – International Literature Festival in Patna, the Vice President recalled his interaction with a European dignitary, who asked how India remains united despite its many languages and cultures, to which he replied that: “Despite the diversity of languages, our Dharma is one.”

He described Bihar as an intellectual powerhouse of the ancient world, highlighting the state’s ancient centres of learning, including Nalanda and Vikramshila Universities.

Highlighting Bihar's role in social change, the Vice President recalled the Champaran Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi and the Total Revolution Movement led by Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, in which he actively participated at the age of nineteen, later becoming the District General Secretary of the movement.

He noted that Bihar has consistently been a cradle of change and conscience, contributing national leaders like Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, and Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, the conscience keeper of Indian democracy.

He said Unmesha signifies the awakening or unfolding of new ideas, narratives, and perspectives, celebrating diversity in thought and bridging divides of language, culture, geography, and ideology. Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that Unmesha will continue to be a cornerstone of literary culture, inspiring future generations of writers, thinkers, and readers. (IANS)

