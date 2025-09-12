CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In as 15th Vice President of India

New Delhi: CP Radhakrishnan was sworn in on Friday as the 15th Vice President of India at a solemn ceremony held at the Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief justice of India BR Gavai, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and several other dignitaries.’

As Vice President, Radhakrishnan will also preside over the Rajya Sabha as its chairman.

Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) nominee, had secured 452 votes in the vice presidential election held on Tuesday, defeating INDIA bloc’s candidate B. Sudershan Reddy, who polled 300 votes. The majority mark was 377. His tally indicated cross-voting in his favour, as the NDA’s strength stood at 427.

The election was necessitated by the resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in July.

A veteran politician, Radhakrishnan most recently served as the Governor of Maharashtra, and earlier as the Governor of Jharkhand. He has also been a Member of Parliament and the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president, playing a key role in strengthening the party’s base in the state.

According to Article 66 of the Constitution, the Vice President is elected by an Electoral College comprising members of both Houses of Parliament. In this election, 240 Rajya Sabha MPs and 542 Lok Sabha MPs participated, with six vacancies in total.