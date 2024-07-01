‘Dharmendra Pradhan has taken moral responsibility for NEET issue’ Says BJP Leader Shazia Ilmi

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing row over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shazia Ilmi on Sunday said that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has taken moral responsibility for the issue, adding that an investigation into the matter is being carried out.

"Investigation is being carried out in this matter and we need to hold serious deliberations instead of political stunts or playing a blame game. This is a serious issue and we see that the student community and their parents are affected because of this," Ilmi said. She further said that the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has taken moral responsibility for the issue.

"Dharmendra Pradhan has taken moral responsibility for the issue. Neither BJP nor anyone in the Central government is backing off from holding discussions on this issue. We are ready to talk about it and find a solution together," she added.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government is not "silent", adding that the action has been taken against the accused and people are being arrested. "We are not silent. We are taking action and the people are being arrested. Congress only talks, however, we do the work. They haven't apologised even after 50 years of emergency imposed in India," a BJP MP told ANI.

Earlier, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that new dates for the NEET-PG, which was cancelled as a "precautionary measure", would be announced by Monday or Tuesday next week. "New dates for NEET-PG will be announced by Monday-Tuesday", Dharmendra Pradhan said. Congress leader and party general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts all tests through private companies, adding that they will put forward their demands in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Congress leader demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, stating that this issue is not just about NEET but concerns all the institutions run by the Ministry of Education. (ANI)

