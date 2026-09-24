Differing views are normal, all recent decisions unanimous, clarifies Election Commission amid dissent row

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said every officer in the institution is “fully authorised” to offer suggestions for improving the electoral system, while stressing that differing views and observations are a normal part of internal deliberations.

The statement came after a leading daily published an investigative report claiming that, on 14 occasions over 10 months, two Election Commissioners had recorded objections to decisions taken by the Commission. The objections reportedly concerned issues including electoral roll additions and deletions and allegations that the Commissioners were not informed about certain matters.

The ECI said it functions as a multi-member constitutional body under Article 324 of the Constitution, statutory rules and established procedures. It said written notes, observations and internal checks are standard practices intended to ensure transparency, legal compliance and operational rigour.

The Commission said that operational queries or suggestions raised during the drafting stage are part of the decision-making process and that all final orders and directions have legal sanction. It also said that focusing on selected internal notes without considering its wider decisions provides an incomplete picture of its functioning.

According to the ECI, the Commission has introduced around 40 initiatives and undertaken several electoral reforms, including electoral roll revision and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with decisions taken unanimously by the full Commission.

On concerns regarding its digital platforms and electoral data, the ECI said systems such as ECINet operate under established data-security protocols, while Electoral Registration Officers and District Election Officers exercise their statutory powers over voter registration and deletion. The ECI reiterated that it remains committed to its constitutional responsibilities and the integrity of the electoral process. (IANS)

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