Election Commission freezes TMC name and symbol amid factional dispute

NEW DELHI: In a significant development involving the Trinamool Congress, the Election Commission on Thursday froze the party's official name and election symbol, preventing both factions led by Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy from using them in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly bypolls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set a strict deadline for both rival factions. By 11:00 AM on September 18, 2026, the Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee factions must each submit three choices for a new temporary party name, along with three choices of temporary free election symbols from the ECI's available pool.

In an interim order, the poll panel said neither faction of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) would be permitted to use the party's name or its "Flowers & Grass" symbol while the dispute over control of the organisation is being examined.

The Election Commission has acknowledged the existence of two rival factions within the TMC-one headed by Mamata Banerjee and the other by Arup Roy. The dispute will be examined under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order.

Until a final decision is reached, both groups have been barred from using the "All India Trinamool Congress" name and the party's reserved "Flowers & Grass" election symbol during the ongoing by-election process.

The Commision has instructed both factions to submit three preferred names and three choices of free symbols by 11am on September 18. These options will then be considered for allocation to the respective groups. (Agencies)

Also Read: Nagaon bypoll: BJP, Congress, AIUDF, TMC candidates file nominations