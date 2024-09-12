Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour Tickets Vanish in Minutes; Fans React: 'Over Before It Started’

GUWAHATI: Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh revealed dates for the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour. The tickets for the concerts went on presale on September 10 and went open for general sale on Thursday afternoon.

As one would expect, in a matter of minutes, the tickets were sold out and many users on X shared how quick that happened.

An X user shared an Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt meme from their 2003 film Munna Bhai MBBS that said, "Bhai ye toh shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya ". He shared it with a caption that read, "Diljit concert tickets booking on Zomato.

Another user tweeted on Thursday: "Insane craze for Diljit Dosanjh concert. Tickets sold out in a minute (for) Dil-Luminati. Cricket World Cup ke din yaad aa gaye ".

Diljit's tour will start at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 this year. After Delhi, it travels to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati.

Of late, Diljit wrote a note about his excitement to bring the tour to India. He shared the dates on Instagram, and within minutes, the comments section was filled with screams of his fans.

He also told in a statement that bringing Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. He added, "After an incredible journey abroad, this feels like coming full circle as performing in my home ground is always special.".

He had received the most special love and energy from people of the world, but he mentioned that there was something uniquely special about performing in India, where it all began.

He asked India to get ready, saying together they would create history on a night fans shall never forget.

This year in March, Diljit had left the Mumbai audience spellbound during Ed Sheeran's concert with his special performance.