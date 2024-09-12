Assam: AASU Leader Shankar Jyoti Baruah Quits Amid Explosive Controversy

GUWAHATI: Student leader Shankar Jyoti Baruah announced on Thursday that he has decided to resign from the position of All Assam Students' Union General Secretary.

According to Shankar Jyoti Baruah, his decision to step down as a General Secretary is a completely personal decision.

The latest controversy involving him, he said, the court would decide, but he was quitting the post of General Secretary in the AASU. He writes in his social media today, "I'll send my release letter to the central committee shortly. I remain ever grateful to everyone for the support and cooperation extended to me till this moment.".

It all began when a student accused Shankar Jyoti Baruah of promising to marry her, and then physically and emotionally abusing her, apart from issuing life threats. The accusation brought massive discussions, and the issue was taken seriously by AASU, which allowed Baruah to step down on his own.

Baruah has confessed to having a relationship with the student in the past, but said it ended six months ago. He has also secured anticipatory bail in anticipation of the case filed against him.

Meanwhile, in a new twist in this case, Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Bora have been arrested by the Assam police in Jorhat for their alleged involvement in a multi-crore trading scam.

The duo had been absconding for the last 10 days following an FIR filed against them for allegedly duping crores of rupees from investors in the stock market trading scam.

According to reports, IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta had ordered their arrest and the couple is presently undergoing interrogation by the Special Task Force of Assam Police.

The husband-wife duo has been arrested based on solid investigation that unraveled the multi-thousand crore scam. Cops have refrained from disclosing further details regarding the total amount of money involved in it.