Directorate of Enforcement (ED) attaches properties worth Rs 3.05 cr belonging to Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam official

Chandigarh: Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Chandigarh, has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 3.05 crore as proceeds of crime belonging to Raghav Wadhawan, Lower Division Clerk of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Yamunanagar (Haryana), and others under the Prevention of Money- Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, an official statement said on Sunday.

ED said that it had initiated an investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by the Haryana Police at Yamunannagar relating to fraud done in Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Yamunanagar (Haryana), wherein government money of Rs 56 crore has been misappropriated and embezzled by transfer from the government accounts to the accounts of persons (other than bona fide beneficiaries) with the connivance of the officials of UHBVN, Yamuna Nagar.



ED said that it's investigation revealed that the officials of UHBVN, Yamunanagar, prepared Bogus Vouchers and on the basis of these bogus payment vouchers, they prepared cheques and subsequently, the cheques with various amounts were credited to the bank accounts of ineligible beneficiaries.

The investigation also revealed that funds were fraudulently credited to the bank accounts of 1297 non-bonafide beneficiaries (244 SBI A/Cs and 1053 non-SBI). Analysis of bank statements of persons to whose accounts, funds from UHBVN have been credited towards fraudulent payment of gratuity and arrears revealed that credited funds were withdrawn in cash at subsequent dates and enjoyed by employees of UHBVN and other persons through investment in movable property in form of Gold and immovable properties, ED said.

The movable properties in the form of cash and gold articles recovered from Raghav Wadhawan and other various persons worth Rs. 2.61 crore and the immovable properties purchased, acquired, and beneficially owned by Raghav Wadhawan worth Rs. 44.77 lakh have been found to be proceeds of crime and hence attached as per the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

