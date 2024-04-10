Massive response from people hints at a third term for PM Modi: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Manik Saha on Monday said the unprecedented response from the people of Tripura and other parts of the country confirm that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get a third consecutive term.

After participating in a roadshow held in Charilam in Sepahijala district, Manik Saha said that the response from the crowd in Tripura indicated that both the BJP candidates in the state would certainly win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and PM Modi would get a third term.

“People are very happy over the developmental strides achieved by the double-engine government under the leadership of PM Modi,” Saha said, adding that collaborative efforts between the BJP-led Central and state governments speed up the development of Tripura and undertook many welfare measures for all sections of people.

Slamming the CPI-M and Congress for “exploiting the indigenous people of Tripura for vote bank politics”, Saha, also a former state BJP President, alleged that development was at a standstill during the regime of the two parties.

Manik Saha also thanked PM Modi for fulfilling decades-old aspirations of the people, saying whenever the Prime Minister or the BJP promised anything, those were fulfilled.

“Be it Article 370 abrogation matter, Ram Mandir, CAA or Triple Talaq... since the BJP came to power in Tripura, we have honoured seven renowned indigenous personalities with the Padma Shri awards. The development of Janajati (tribals) communities is achievable only under PM Modi’s leadership. Previously, IPFT supported us, and now Tipra Motha Party has joined. PM Modi prioritises the northeast’s development. Peace is essential for development that is also achieved in the region,” CM Saha said.

Saying that the BJP government is committed to strengthening the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, the Chief Minister said that the state government has increased the financial allocations to the TTAADC.

Veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and other senior leaders also participated in the mega roadshow. (IANS)

