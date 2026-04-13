DMK will be uprooted by NDA alliance: BJP national president Nitin Nabin

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu): BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu will defeat the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in the upcoming state Assembly polls, alleging that the state government is “the most corrupt in the country”.

Addressing mediapersons after a campaign event in Sattur in the Virudhunagar district, Nabin said the NDA alliance remains united and will contest the elections together.

“The NDA is intact and contesting here together. The corrupt government of DMK, the most corrupt in the country, will certainly be uprooted by this NDA alliance. Nainar will certainly win here with a great margin,” he said.

Nabin was referring to BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran, who is contesting from the Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency in the state.

Responding to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s remarks on “Tamil Nadu vs Delhi” politics, he said the upcoming election is a contest between governance and corruption.

“This is a corruption vs good governance election. DMK stands with corruption, and NDA stands with good governance,” he added. His remark was in response to Stalin alleging that the AIADMK has been “mortgaged to Delhi” and has become subservient to it.

Earlier in the day, Nabin also led a roadshow in Sattur in support of NDA candidates, with the party intensifying its campaign across the state.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

Tamil Nadu nears its Assembly elections, scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the DMK won 133 seats, with Congress winning 18 and PMK winning five, VCK winning four, and others winning eight seats. The SPA won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)

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