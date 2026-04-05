NDA has delivered on development, safeguarded Assam’s identity: Nitin Nabin

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The National President of BJP, Nitin Nabin, on a stormy tour in Barak Valley, played the development card to seek votes for the party candidates. Nabin, along with State president Dilip Saikia, while attending rallies in Lakhipur and Ramakrishna Nagar on Saturday, claimed that the BJP was surely heading towards a comfortable hat-trick as the people of Assam had, for the first time after independence, seen what actual development means and how good governance runs.

A visibly confident Saikia said that this election had already turned into a one-sided game as the opposition could not even make their presence felt among the public. "BJP and its partners will create history this time with the maximum number of seats and in the Barak Valley with a clean sweep of all the 13 seats," Saikia told the mediapersons after the public meeting in Lakhipur, where Minister Kaushik Rai is the party candidate.

Nabin, on the other hand, elaborated on how the Narendra Modi government had put the nation on the development path and how the Northeast was enjoying the rapid transition from a backward region to a vibrant hub.

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