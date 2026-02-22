DMK worked hard to ensure voters were not removed from lists: MK Stalin

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that the DMK has worked hard to ensure that voters are not removed from the electoral list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state. Addressing the southern zone BLA-2, BLC and BDA training conference at Kalaignar Thidal in Madurai, Stalin expressed confidence in DMK’s victory in the upcoming Assembly elections. The Chief Minister said, “Through SIR, many voters were removed in various parts of India. The DMK worked hard to ensure that voters were not removed in Tamil Nadu.” Hailing victories in Tamil Nadu seats in the 2019 and 2024 General Elections, he claimed that the Centre “feared” the DMK. “The DMK is a party that was formed by the people and for the people. We are all the blood of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar. That is why there is a fear that if they touch us, Tamil Nadu will strike back in response. Since 2019, victory has been with our alliance. In the 2024 Parliamentary elections, we won across Tamil Nadu. Compared to then, we are now implementing many more schemes for the people. Therefore, this time, I am expecting a very big victory. I say this with confidence in the happiness of the people and the hard work of the party cadres. When you are there, I have no fear. It is us,” he added. The final voter list following the SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu will be published on February 23. (ANI)

