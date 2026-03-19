Domestic LPG production up by 40% as supply concerns remain: Centre

NEW DELHI: Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production has increased by 40 percent, the government said on Wednesday, adding that supply concerns remain owing to the closing of the key oil route of the Strait of Hormuz.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry’s Joint Secretary, Marketing and Oil Refinery, Sujata Sharma, said during the regular briefing that petrol pumps have enough petrol and diesel stocks.

“Domestic LPG production has increased by 40 percent while no dry-outs have been reported at petrol pumps,” Sharma said, adding that crude is available adequately and 100 percent of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) are available for the consumers.

However, she said that the supply of LPG is still a worry, and most of the country’s supply travels through the Iran-war-affected Strait of Hormuz.

Online booking has improved to 93 percent as of March 17, she said, adding that the government has issued a letter to states and Union Territories (UTs), offering 10 percent more commercial LPG if they can help in shifting to PNG.

“We issued a letter under which states and UT have been offered an additional 10 percent allocation of commercial LPG, provided they can help long-term transition from LPG to PNG,” Sharma said. Under the assistance framework, the government will provide additional commercial LPG supplies to states.

“The onus is on the state and Union Territory governments to take these reforms forward, expedite approvals, and ensure connections for both domestic as well as commercial and industrial PNG consumers in their respective areas,” Sharma noted. (IANS)

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