Dominica To Honour PM Modi With Highest National Award For Assistance During Covid Pandemic

NEW DELHI: The Commonwealth of Dominica is set to confer its highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi will be bestowed with this honour in recognition of his significant contributions to the mountainous Caribbean island nation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dominican President Sylvanie Burton will present the award to PM Modi during the upcoming India-CARICOM (Caribbean Community) Summit scheduled to be held in Georgetown, Guyana, from November 19 to 21.

“The Commonwealth of Dominica will bestow its highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour, upon His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, in recognition of his contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the partnership between India and Dominica," a statement from Dominica’s Prime Minister’s Office read.