Don’t agree with “Batenge Toh Katenge” slogan: NCP President Ajit Pawar

Baramati: NCP National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday distanced himself from BJP’s slogans of “Batenge Toh Katenge” and “Ek Hain Toh Safe Hai”, claiming that his party does not agree with these calls given ahead of Assembly elections.

‘’I don’t agree with the slogans ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’ and ‘Ek Hain Toh Safe Hai’. The NCP is committed to the progressive thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mahatma Phule, Shahu Maharaj and B.R. Ambedkar,” he said during his meetings with villagers from the Baramati constituency.

He clarified that his party wants the BJP should stop making appeals targeting a particular community as Maharashtra has been known for progressive thinking and communal harmony.

“We in the Mahayuti are united because of the Prime Minister’s ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ slogan. They say that we are all together, we are safe. People of all castes come in the ‘Sab Ek Hain’ appeal,” said Ajit Pawar.

Justifying his decision to continue in the alliance, he said, “Even though the NCP’s ideology is different from the ideologies of the BJP and the Shiv Sena, the alliance is formed on a common minimum programme. Adjustments and compromises will have to be made for the welfare of the state and people.”

Ajit Pawar is locked in a fierce fight against his nephew and NCP-SP nominee Yugendra Pawar in Baramati constituency.

He also slammed Uddhav Thackeray for joining hands with the Congress after the 2019 Assembly elections.

Highlighting Mahayuti’s commitment towards the welfare of all, including Muslims, he said, ‘’The MahaYuti government has taken several decisions for the development of minorities.”

“We have increased the share capital of the Maulana Azad Minorities Financial Development Corporation to Rs 1,000 crore. This had never happened earlier. Besides, a budgetary provision of Rs 1,000 crore was made for the welfare and development of minorities and each taluka was allotted a minorities fund,” said Ajit Pawar.

He said that the state government also increased the honorarium given to madrasas to Rs 16,000 from Rs 6,000. ‘’The government has established Maulana Azad Research Training Institute (MARTI) for students from minority communities,” said Ajit Pawar.

Incidentally, party nominee and former minister Nawab Malik, who is contesting from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar constituency, recently condemned UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’ slogan, saying that religion-based politics is short-lived. (IANS)

