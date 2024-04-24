Don’t get provoked, think twice and vote for country, your development: Priyanka’s to K’taka voters

Chitradurga: Senior Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi, on Tuesday appealed to voters of Karnataka not to get provoked by hate speeches. She also stressed that the voters must think twice before voting.

Addressing a huge gathering in Chitradurga located in the central part of Karnataka, Priyanka Gandhi gave a call to the electorate to vote for the country and for their development too. “What is happening in the country is wrong. The poor, middle class, labourers are being bulldozed to benefit the few. National wealth is being given away to a few people,” Priyanka Gandhi underlined.

She charged that the Centre did not give drought relief to Karnataka. “The demand for AIIMS at Raichur city in north Karnataka has been made for years, but no discussion has been done on it till date.

“From the Kalasa-Banduri scheme, people will get water. The central government is denying permissions. For the Upper Bhadra Project which provides water to Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru and Davanagere districts, the funds are not being released,” Priyanka Gandhi slammed. She alleged that the central government had caused a Rs 62,000 crore loss in terms of funds to Karnataka.

“The Prime Minister claims that he works day and night. However, why this biased mindset? The state of Himachal Pradesh which was in crisis also did not get anything. It shows there is no concern for the nation,” Priyanka Gandhi attacked.

She also announced that if the Congress was voted to power, the Kadu Golla community would get ST status. (IANS)

