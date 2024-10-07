Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) not to accept Kerala MLA PV Anvar in its fold

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which is in alliance with the CPI-M in Tamil Nadu, has categorically stated that the party would not accept Independent MLA from Kerala, P.V. Anvar, who won on Left support. Anvar has, of late, raised allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and was promptly expelled from the CPI-M parliamentary party of which he was a member.

The estranged MLA, who has announced that he would float a new political party, was in Chennai on Saturday and had a meeting with a few DMK leaders including minister Senthil Balaji and there were rumours that Anvar would become part of DMK. The DMK unit of Kerala had also proposed the top leadership to include Anvar in the party. DMK leader and party spokesperson, TKS Elangovan, told media persons that the party would not include Anvar in its fold as he was expelled from the CPI-M parliamentary party. (IANS)

