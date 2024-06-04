Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Kanimozhi of DMK Leading with 1.87 Lakh Votes in Thoothukkudi

TAMIL NADU: According to latest trends, there's noticeable assistance for DMK, reminiscent of its sweeping victory in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Currently, DMK and its coalition partners are leading in 21 out of 39 constituencies. Vote counting for Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections began at 8 am today. This follows pattern of other states and Union Territories.

In this year's general elections, all 39 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu were contested in the initial phase. On April 19th. A total of 950 candidates competed for positions from Dravidian state during 2024 general elections. This year, Tamil Nadu registered a voter turnout of 69.72 percent in the Lok Sabha election. K Annamalai BJP candidate for Coimbatore, is still trailing behind DMK candidate Ganapathy Rajkumar P by margin of over 23000 votes. Similarly, allies of DMK including Karti Chidambaram from Congress party in Sivaganga and Su Venkatesan from Marxist party in Madurai held narrow leads over their opponents.

The full list of constituencies include Arakkonam Arani. Chennai Central. Chennai North, Chennai South Chidambaram. Coimbatore, Cuddalore Dharmapuri, Dindigul. Erode Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram Kanniyakumari. Karur, Krishnagiri Madurai, Mayiladuthurai Nagapattinam. Namakkal, Nilgiris Perambalur, Pollachi Ramanathapuram, Salem Sivaganga. Sriperumbudur, Tenkasi Thanjavur, Theni Thoothukudi. Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli Tiruppur, Tiruvallur. Tiruvannamalai Vellore, Viluppuram Virudhunagar.

In contrast to DMK’s worries party had fair results in all key seats where they expected tough battle. Vellore, Tirunelveli Theni, Ramanathapuram. Coimbatore Kallakurichi, Villupuram – seats where AIADMK and NDA allies were expected to give tough fight have comfortable leads. BJP former state chief. Telangana Puducherry governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is trailing in Chennai South by 23744 votes. Former Chief Minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam is trailing in Ramanathapuram in which Navaskani of IUML is leading with 46695 votes.

The exit polls indicated a big lead for the DMK-led INDIA alliance in Tamil Nadu, giving it 33-39 seats – they gave four-odd seats to the BJP. However, the national party had not won a single seat in Tamil Nadu in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.