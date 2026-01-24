Dreaded Pakistani Jaish commander killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district

JAMMU: A dreaded Pakistani terrorist commander, Usman, belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit, was killed by the joint forces on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

In a post on X, IGP (Jammu Zone), Bhim Sen Tuti said on Friday, “A Pakistani Jaish terrorist has been neutralized by a small JKP team in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF in the general area of Billawar, Kathua district”.

Army’s Rising Star Corps also said on X, “Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Joint Operation was launched by the Army and Police on Jan 23 in the general area Parhetar, Kathua. The area was cordoned and contact established. In a precise strike by the joint forces, 1 Foreign Terrorist has been eliminated. Search operations are continuing”. The anti-terrorist operation on Friday was successfully carried out in the Billawar tehsil of Kathua district.

Official sources said the dreaded JeM commander had sneaked into the Indian side of the border in 2021-2022 and was active for the last two years.

“He was earlier spotted in Doda, Udhampur and Kathua districts of Jammu division. The intelligence about the presence of the terrorist commander was gathered by Billawar police, and in a surgical 10-minute long operation, the joint forces, including the army, J& K police and the CRPF neutralized the terrorist,” official sources said.

Fierce encounters have taken place in the Billawar area and other areas of Kathua district in the past as well. (IANS)

