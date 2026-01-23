Fresh encounter between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar

JAMMU: Following a four-day interval since the first gunfight occurred in Singhpora village, located in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, a new encounter started at the same location on Thursday between the joint security forces and the terrorists.

Officials stated that the fresh exchange of firing started this morning in the village after the joint forces engaged the hiding terrorists in gunfire exchanges.

There was no trace of the hiding terrorists in the area till this day, after Sunday, when one paratrooper of the Army was killed and seven others injured in initial contact between the joint forces and the terrorists.

"Intense firing exchanges are now going on in the area," officials said.

Multiple teams of the Army, police, and paramilitary forces, supported by drones and sniffer dogs, have been combing the area for the last four days while maintaining a tight security cordon to ensure that the terrorists are not able to escape.

A group of two to three terrorists allegedly affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) are believed to be trapped in the area. Thursday's encounter marks the fourth conflict between security forces and terrorists in the Jammu region this year. (IANS)

