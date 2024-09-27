Drugs Controller General of India constantly monitoring quality of medicines, says top sources

New Delhi: The recent reports of 53 medicines having failed the quality tests set by India's drug regulator highlight the ongoing commitment of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to ensure pharmaceutical safety.

As per senior official sources, the DCGI is actively taking action against manufacturing companies producing drugs that do not meet the required standards of quality (NSQ). This proactive approach aims to protect public health and maintain trust in the healthcare system.

"Such a list is released every month and this shows that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is constantly monitoring the quality of medicines and taking action against manufacturing companies that are selling drugs that are of NSQ (not of standard quality)," senior official sources told ANI.

"NSQ is mostly minor in nature, which is not life-threatening," added the senior official sources.

The India's drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation CO) flagged in it's report that over 50 drugs that includes paracetamol, Pan D, calcium and vitamin D3 supplements and anti-diabetes pills as "Not of Standard Quality."

The batches of drugs that failed quality test includes pharmaceuticals like Karnataka Antibiotics, Pharmaceuticals Ltd Alkem Laboratories, Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL), Hetero Labs Limited, Nestor Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Priya Pharmaceuticals and Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd.

The CDSCO's drug alert which is issued every month and catogorised not of standard quality in August included samples from batches of medications such as Shelcal, Vitamin B Complex with Vitamin C Softgels, vitamin C and D3 tablets, Ciprofloxacin Tablets , high blood pressure medication Telmisartan and Atropine Sulphate and antibiotics like Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate tablets. (ANI)

