Karnataka retain title at 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2024 meet

Mangalore: An eventful last day of the 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2024 ended with Karnataka being crowned champions again. They earned 17 Gold medals, 12 Silver medals and four Bronze medals to clinch the title. Maharashtra was the overall Runner-up with 6 Gold medals, 4 Silver Medals, and 4 Bronze medals.

Aneesh S Gowda, from Karnataka, was named the Individual Champion from the Men’s category with four Gold medals and Hashika Ramachandra, also from Karnataka, claimed the top spot among Women with three Golds and one Silver medal. IANS

