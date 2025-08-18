Dimasa Students’ Union demands capital punishment in Umrangso gang rape and murder case

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU) issued a strong condemnation following the brutal gang rape and murder of Sabina Engtipi, a 48-year-old resident of Umrangso. The incident has sparked widespread outrage across the district, with the DSU demanding swift justice and capital punishment for the accused.

According to reports, five individuals have been arrested in connection with the heinous crime. The accused have been identified as Stephen Hanse (Umrangso), Rabindra Rana (Nepal), Abdul Rahman (Barpeta), Saitya Acharjee (Lanka), and Ayon Choudhary (Madhya Pradesh).

All five are reportedly workers employed by L&T construction company in the region. In a statement issued by General Secretary Pramith Sengyung, the DSU expressed deep shock and grief over the incident, calling it a “barbaric crime that has shaken the conscience of our people.” The union has put forth the following demands to the Government of Assam and the district administration: fast-track investigation and trial to ensure swift justice, adequate compensation for the bereaved family of the victim, accountability from L&T construction company for the actions of its employees, and strengthening of law and order in Umrangso and across Dima Hasao to protect women’s safety and dignity.

The DSU emphasized that such ‘sickening acts of violence’ would not be tolerated in the peaceful hill district and called for the harshest punishment under the law — capital punishment — to serve as a deterrent against future crimes.

The union also appealed to civil society, organizations, and concerned citizens to unite in demanding justice for Sabina Engtipi. “Justice for Sabina Engtipi is justice for every daughter of Dima Hasao,” the statement concluded.

The incident reignited conversations around women’s safety, corporate accountability, and the urgent need for systemic reforms in the region.

Also Read: ABSU takes out torchlight rally against horrific gang rape and murder cases

Also Watch: