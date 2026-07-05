e-Jagriti platform digitises entire lifecycle of consumer complaint: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the e-Jagriti platform addresses multiple challenges by digitising the entire lifecycle of a consumer complaint.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared an article written by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on the e-Jagriti platform of the Department of Consumer Affairs.

“He notes that, following extensive consultations with stakeholders, e-Jagriti has been refined, placing consumer justice among the sectors undergoing structural digital reform,” PM Modi remarked.

Joshi writes in his article that “consumers transact across e-commerce platforms, digital payment systems and online marketplaces at an unprecedented scale. The traditional consumer justice ecosystem—physical filings, manual scrutiny, fragmented software platforms and in-person hearings-was increasingly becoming inadequate”.

Ensuring consumer rights in the digital age required more than legislative reforms; it demanded a complete transformation in the way justice itself was delivered, he adds.

Launched on January 1, 2025, e-Jagriti has unified four legacy applications OCMS, e-Daakhil, National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) CMS and CONFONET into a single AI-enabled, paperless platform. Since its launch, the platform has facilitated filing of more than 2.29 lakh consumer cases and disposal of over 2.07 lakh cases, achieving an overall disposal rate of 90.75 per cent while enabling consumers to access justice from anywhere in India and abroad. (IANS)

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