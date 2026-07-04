PM Modi Inaugurates New Jodhpur Airport Terminal

Guwahati: Today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport and launched the revamped UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) Scheme, aimed at strengthening regional air connectivity and accelerating aviation-led development across the country.

The Prime Minister arrived in Jodhpur earlier in the day and was received by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Union Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

During the ceremony, Modi uncovers the inauguration plaque by pressing a remote button before touring the newly constructed terminal building.

He also formally launched the Modified UDAN Scheme, which has been allocated Rs 28,840 crore over the next 10 years. The revamped scheme seeks to expand regional air connectivity through a range of strategic initiatives designed to support sustainable growth in the aviation sector.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 480 crore, the new terminal building spans more than 23,000 square metres and is designed to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually. The facility is equipped with modern passenger amenities to ensure a seamless, efficient and comfortable travel experience.

Inspired by Rajasthan's rich architectural heritage, the terminal incorporates traditional design elements such as arches and jharokhas, while blending them with contemporary infrastructure and passenger facilities.

The inauguration ceremony also featured cultural performances by local folk artistes, showcasing the state's vibrant cultural traditions and adding a festive touch to the occasion.