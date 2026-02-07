EAM Jaishankar and visiting Greek defence minister discuss key strategic and security issues

ATHENS/NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday held discussions with Greece’s Minister of National Defence, Nikos Dendias, who arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day on an official visit at the invitation of his counterpart Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. “Delighted to welcome Minister of National Defence of Greece Nikos Dendias this evening. An in-depth conversation on a wide range of strategic and security issues. Appreciate his many insights and assessments,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting. Earlier in the day, Dendias stated that he is paying an official visit to India at the invitation of counterpart Rajnath Singh. (IANS)

