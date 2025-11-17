EAM Jaishankar calls on Qatar Amir, reiterates commitment to stronger ties

DOHA: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Sunday and reiterated India’s commitment to stronger bilateral ties.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Honoured to call on H.H. Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, in Doha today. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi and reiterated our commitment to stronger India-Qatar relations. Value his guidance on expanding collaboration and exploring new opportunities,” the External Affairs Minister posted on X.

Jaishankar also met Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in Doha. The two leaders discussed key aspects of Strategic Partnership, including energy, trade, investment, and people-to-people connect.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote, “Pleased to meet Qatar’s Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in Doha. Reviewed key aspects of our Strategic Partnership, including energy, trade, investment and people-to-people connect. Appreciate the exchange of views on Middle East/West Asia, regional and global developments.”

Sharing details regarding the meeting between EAM Jaishankar and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, “The talks focused on bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two nations. The two sides also discussed a range of issues of shared concern.” (IANS)

