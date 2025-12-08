EAM Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties, evolving world order at India-Japan Forum

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed the evolving world order and the imperative of India-Japan cooperation at the opening session of the India-Japan Forum here on Sunday.

"Pleased to participate in the opening session of #IndiaJapanForum in New Delhi. Discussed the evolving world order and the imperative of deeper India-Japan cooperation", EAM Jaishankar said on X.

According to an official statement, the India-Japan Forum provides a platform for Indian and Japanese leaders to shape the future of bilateral and strategic partnerships through deliberation and collaboration. The Ananta Centre and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have convened the forum.

"The aim of the forum is to bolster cooperation, leverage opportunities, exchange ideas, build mutual trust and develop a joint agenda for future cooperation," it said. (IANS)

