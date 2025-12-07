Jaishankar ‘disagrees’ on Vladimir Putin visit impacting India-US trade deal

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday firmly rejected suggestions that Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent two-day state visit to India would complicate the ongoing India-US trade negotiations, asserting that no country can expect to dictate New Delhi's relations with other major powers.

Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit 2025, the EAM noted India's autonomy in maintaining its bilateral relationship with major countries, stating that any other nation dictating New Delhi's ties with other nations was not a "reasonable proposition".

"I disagree. Everybody knows that India has relations with all the major countries in the world. And for any country to expect to have a say on how we develop our relations with others is not a reasonable proposition, because remember, the other can expect the same," Jaishankar said. (ANI)

