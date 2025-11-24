EAM Jaishankar speaks to Ukrainian FM, discusses latest conflict-related developments

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday said he had a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and discussed the latest developments in Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, “Had a telecon with FM Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine last evening. Appreciate his briefing on the ongoing developments related to the Ukraine conflict. Reiterated India’s support for an early end to this conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace.”

The two ministers had last met on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Outreach Session in Canada in November, where they discussed bilateral cooperation, the path to peace in Ukraine, and the situation on the battlefield.

India has consistently underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable route to achieving a fair and lasting settlement. (IANS)

