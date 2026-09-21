EAM S Jaishankar to visit New York on Sept 26, to address UNGA session

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation to United States, for the High Level Week at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

EAM Jaishankar will address the High-Level Session of the 81st UNGA on September 26. During his visit, EAM Jaishankar will attend various plurilateral and bilateral meetings, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The details were shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release on Sunday.

The 81st session of the UNGA will convene world leaders to revitalise global cooperation, give a critical push to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and drive collective action for peace, dignity and equality on a healthy planet, according to the statement released by the United Nations (UN).

"Two key platforms will spotlight action and solutions: the flagship SDG Media Zone produced by the UN Department of Global Communications with dynamic interviews and panel discussions on SDG solutions held from 21-25 September; and the Goals Lounge, convened by the UN Deputy Secretary-General and hosted by the UN Office for Partnerships from 14-25 September, featuring unscripted dialogues, deep dives into vital issues and interactive experiences," the UN said in a statement.

At the General Debate from September 22-28, the world leaders will make statements outlining their positions and priorities in the context of complex and interconnected global challenges. The theme for the general debate of the 81st session of the General Assembly is "Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all."

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman will preside over the UN General Assembly's 81st session. During the UNGA's 81st session, presidents, prime ministers and senior representatives of 193 UN Member States address the UNGA from its iconic green marble podium. The speeches provide a global snapshot of national priorities and concerns, with conflicts, economic challenges, humanitarian crises, climate change, development and emerging technologies expected to feature prominently, according to the UN statement. (IANS)

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