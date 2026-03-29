Earth Hour turns 20: Awareness Campaign in Gwalior

GWALIOR: WWF India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), on Saturday organised awareness and outreach activities in Gwalior to mark 20 years of Earth Hour, with a nationwide call to "Give an Hour for Earth". The activities were conducted under WWF-India's Environmental Information, Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP) as part of the nationwide observance of Earth Hour.

The programme was held in the presence of Nameeta Prasad, Joint Secretary, MoEFCC, and Lipika Roy, Joint Director, along with participation from trainees of the Green Skill Development Programme (GSDP) on "Nature Conservator cum Eco-Tourism Guide". An Earth Hour awareness campaign and exhibition were organised at The Scindia School, Gwalior, engaging students and promoting sustainable lifestyles and environmental responsibility. (IANS)

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