Eastern Maritime Corridor to act as growth multiplier of development: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Chennai: In a boost towards operationalisation of the Eastern Maritime Corridor (EMC) between India and Russia, an operational workshop was conducted on Wednesday. The strategic workshop was attended by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal. The Russian delegation was led by His Excellency, Anatoly Yuryevich Bobrakov, Deputy Minister for Development of the Far East and the Artic of the Russian Federation. The two leaders addressed at the workshop. The workshop, organised by the Chennai Port Authority in the city, was attended by key stakeholders like policy makers, regulators, industry leaders representing sectors like Coal, crude, LNG, Fertilisers, Container cargo, sea ports and terminals from both countries.

The workshop was organized as per agreement between India and Russia where the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attended India Russia Roundtable on Eastern Maritime Corridor in Vladivostok during his state visit to Russia last year. The workshop deliberated to explore possibilities and opportunities in trade as well as on directions on transport and logistics relations between Russia and India. Eastern Maritime Corridor (EMC) is estimated to reduce the time required to transport cargo between Indian and Russian Ports of Far-East Region by up to 16 days, i.e., 24 days in comparison to over 40 days currently taken. Speaking at the workshop, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “India has been growing at an unprecedented speed. At this juncture, the role of maritime sector of India is extremely important to become a multiplier of growth in trade and commerce. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s maritime sector has shed its past and embraced modernisation, enhanced connectivity to fuel a port led industrialisation with the help of innovation and research. India’s maritime sector is progressing steadily towards achieving the Blue Economy, 2047 vision as envisioned by Modi,” stated a press release.

