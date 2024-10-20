EC Dismisses Jharkhand's Acting DGP Over Misconduct Allegations

GUWAHATI: India's Election Commission ordered the Jharkhand state government to sack the acting director general of police, Anurag Gupta, with immediate effect, as the authorities have been singling him out over past complaints and actions taken by the commission during earlier elections.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: The government must submit a compliance report by 7 PM.

The acting DGP would be managed by the most senior officer present at the DIG level; the commission asked for a response from the state government to send in recommendations for senior IPS officers before 10 AM on October 21.

He was relieved of his position as the state's additional director general of police (special branch) as he was found to have protracted biased behavior towards one particular party when Jharkhand Mukti Morcha complains against him during the 2019 general election.

He was then transferred to the resident commissioner's office in Delhi and was not allowed to go back to Jharkhand till the election process got over.

Earlier, Gupta was accused of acting arbitrarily in the 2016 Rajya Sabha elections, for which the Election Commission had even appointed an inquiry committee. At that time, he was the additional DGP.

As a result, based on the committee's report, chargesheet was issued against him to conduct the departmental inquiry. In March 2018, case was lodged against him under various Indian Penal Code sections of election bribery and undue influence in Jagannathpur police station.

In the year 2021, an investigation against him was permitted by the Jharkhand government under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.