EC officers to take decision on SIR exercise in West Bengal and other states

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said that the decision on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal and other states will be taken collectively by the three Election Commissioners. "...The three Election Commissioners will decide when the exercise of SIR will be carried out in West Bengal or other states," he said while addressing a press conference in the national capital. He further clarified the legal provisions available to citizens who wish to object to the inclusion of a voter's name, the CEC said such objections can be made before the electoral registration officer by taking an oath. "If you are not an voter of that constituency, then you have only one option in the law and that is The Registration Of Electors Rules, rule number 20, sub-clause (3), sub-clause (b) which says that if you are not an voter of that constituency, then you can lodge your complaint as a witness and you will have to give an oath to the electoral registration officer and that oath will have to be administered in front of the person against whom you have complained..." Kumar stated. (ANI)

