Stealing not considered sin but calling someone a thief is: Opposition slams EC over authentication appeal

NEW DELHI: Congress-led opposition parties hit back at the Election Commission on Sunday, over its appeal to authenticate their "vote chori" claims by filing a supporting affidavit and also termed its elaborate media address on the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) controversy a mere eyewash. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, flanked by senior EC officials, held a press conference in the capital and claimed that deliberate attempts were being made to fearmonger and misguide the voters of Bihar, apparently by opposition parties. It also stated that such fearmongering won’t deter it from pursuing and implementing laid-down protocols.

Replying to the CEC’s presser, Congress accused it of being partisan towards the ruling party, while the RJD said that its clarification was devoid of any substance.

Congress leader Pawan Khera, in a strong rebuttal, said: "Stealing is not considered a sin, but calling someone a thief is? Stop the theft, and we will stop calling you thieves. Why hasn’t anyone given an account of one lakh votes from Mahadevapura?" (IANS)

