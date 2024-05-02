ECI Directs Political Parties To Refrain From Enrolling Voters For Post-Election Beneficiary Schemes

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed towards upholding the integrity of the electoral process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued an advisory on May 2 directing all the political parties to refrain from registering voters for post-election beneficiary-oriented schemes in the name of conducting surveys.

The ECI issued this directive after taking into cognizance the activities by political parties and candidates seeking details of voters under the guise of various surveys for their proposed beneficiary schemes, as a corrupt practice of bribery under Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

In its latest notification, the polling body categorically stated that "some political parties and candidates have been engaging in activities that blur the lines between legitimate surveys and partisan efforts to register individuals for post-election beneficiary-oriented schemes".