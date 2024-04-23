Election Commission of India suspends 18 Tripura government staff

Agartala: The Election Commission (EC) has so far suspended 18 Tripura government staff for participating in political events and election campaigns in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), an official said on Sunday.

An EC official said that an Education department employee, posted in a library in southern Tripura, and a videographer of the Information department were suspended on Sunday by the respective authorities following the directions of the Election Commission.

Earlier, the poll panel suspended 16 government staff, including teachers, Tripura State Rifles personnel, among others.

Polling for the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat was held in the first phase on Friday and the voting for the Tripura East (ST) Parliamentary constituency will be held in the second phase on April 26. (IANS)

