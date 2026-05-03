ECI Orders FIRs Against Aides of TMC Candidate in West Bengal for Allegedly Threatening Villagers Over BJP Votes

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday directed the Diamond Harbour District Police in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal to immediately register First Information Reports (FIRs) against close associates of the Trinamool Congress candidate from the Falta Assembly constituency, Jahangir Khan, who have been accused by villagers of threatening them and their family members with dire consequences for voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Commission also warned the Diamond Harbour District Police of strong disciplinary action against the officers concerned if they fail to comply with its directions and initiate action against those accused of threatening villagers by registering FIRs, sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, said. (IANS)

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