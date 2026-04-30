Observers from outside targeting TMC workers: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, alleged that “observers from outside” and police officers unfamiliar with Bengal were being deployed in a manner that was targeting Trinamool Congress workers during the ongoing phase two of Assembly polling.

She alleged that her party’s youth block president was arrested in the morning, prompting her visit to Chetla, while also claiming that CRPF personnel had entered a TMC councillor’s residence late at night without local police and assaulted family members. Speaking to the reporters, CM Banerjee said, “My party and I, as Chairperson of AITC, want the voting to be peaceful so that people can exercise their franchise. However, some observers have been brought in from different places, along with police officers who do not understand Bengal. There was one officer yesterday who caused trouble across Bengal. I was awake all night. Observers are going to police stations to create pressure and target TMC, saying that all TMC agents should be arrested.”

“My youth block president was arrested in the morning. That is why I went to Chetla. I did not go to the police station; my party worker went there. Last night, around 2 am, a team of CRPF “Gunda”, sorry, not “Gunda”. CRPF force went to my Ward 70 councillor’s house without the local police and attacked his house. His wife was alone with their children. When he said he wasn’t home, the CRPF assaulted them (kicked them), snatched their phone, and warned that he should not do any party work. I can show you the proof,” she further alleged.

She also accused the BJP of attempting to “forcefully rig the election”, as voting is underway for phase two of the state Assembly elections.

She also alleged violence against party workers and disruptions to the voting process. Speaking to the reporters, CM Banerjee said, “Look how our worker was beaten up at night. Just look at this atrocity. What kind of hooliganism is going on? Voting does not happen like this. Voting happens peacefully. It is a festival of democracy.”

“But they have completely ruined it. The intention is very clear that the BJP wants to forcefully rig the election. Our workers and people are ready to die, but they will not leave the place,” she further said. (ANI)

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