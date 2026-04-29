ED attaches additional assets of Anil Ambani Group worth Rs 3,034 crore in RCom case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached another set of assets valued at Rs 3,034.90 crore in the Reliance Communications (RCom) Ltd bank fraud case, bringing the total attachment in Reliance Anil Ambani Group cases to over Rs 19,344 crore, according to an agency statement issued on Tuesday. “ED has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 3,034.90 crore under section 5 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the M/s Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCom) bank fraud case. The provisional attachment under PMLA has been made to prevent dissipation of assets and to protect the interests of banks and the public,” the statement said. The ED investigation was initiated based on multiple CBI FIRs registered on the complaints of State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Life Insurance Corporation of India, against RCom, Anil D. Ambani, and others.

RCom and its group companies availed loans from domestic and foreign lenders, of which a total amount of Rs 40,185 crore is outstanding. ED investigation revealed certain assets of the Promoter Group, including a flat in the Usha Kiran Building, Mumbai, a farmhouse in Khandala, Pune, and a land parcel in Sanand, Ahmedabad. Under Section 8 of PMLA, confiscated property would be restored to legitimate claimants who suffered loss, including victim banks. Thus, the attachment preserves value so that, after due legal process, public money can be recovered and restored to banks and ultimately the general public, in accordance with the law. The ED is committed to safeguarding the financial system and protecting public funds by identifying and attaching assets involved in money laundering, the statement said. (IANS)

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