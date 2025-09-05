ED grills cricketer Shikhar Dhawan over links to betting app 1xBet

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan faced ED questioning on Thursday in connection with alleged money laundering tied to an “unauthorised” gaming app endorsed by him in advertisements, an official said.

The former Team India opener was summoned by the probe agency to get clarity on his advertising contract with app named 1xBet, the official said.

Dhawan reportedly faced hours of grilling after he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at around 11 a.m. here.

Apart from Dhawan, former cricketer Suresh Raina was also recently questioned by the ED in the 1xBet case.

Dhawan, who owns the South Delhi Superstarz team in the Delhi Premier League, retired from all forms of cricket in August last year after a career spanning over a decade. He played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, scoring 2315, 6793, and 1579 runs, respectively, in the three formats. The 1xBet India website claims the company offers many sports betting options to its registered users. It lists games like Aviator Game Online, Cricket betting line, and Online Casino Slots and accepts bets through Telegram payments on sporting events such as football, basketball, cricket, tennis, and e-sports. (IANS)

