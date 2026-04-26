Edappadi K. Palaniswami predicts NDA victory in Tamil Nadu after record turnout

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and AIADMK General Secretary and candidate from Edappadi constituency, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Saturday expressed gratitude to voters and NDA allies following the conclusion of polling in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. In a detailed post on X, Palaniswami thanked voters for what he described as record participation despite harsh weather conditions. He said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the great voters of Tamil Nadu who, on April 23, 2026, stood in line from 7 a.m. to evening, undeterred by the scorching heat, to ensure the highest-ever voter turnout in Tamil Nadu’s history.”

The AIADMK leader predicted a victory for the NDA alliance, “With the boundless support of crores of people, the candidates of the party and alliance parties will achieve great victory, and we will dedicate the fruit of victory at the golden feet of ‘Ponmanas Chemmal’ revolutionary leader, Amma. Victory is ours.”

He also extended thanks to AIADMK and NDA alliance partners for their campaign efforts. “Day and night, without regard for the harsh sun, tirelessly campaigning until voting day—my heartfelt thanks to AIADMK and all alliance parties including BJP, PMK and others,” he said.

Palaniswami further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for campaigning in support of NDA candidates and acknowledged the support of Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of other states and alliance leaders. (ANI)

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