Edappadi K Palaniswami will become new CM of Tamil Nadu: Piyush Goyal

MUMBAI: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday asserted that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will assume office as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 4. He also expressed satisfaction over rising voter turnout.

Speaking to reporters here, Goyal said, "Edappadi K Palaniswami will become the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 4. I am delighted that the results of the work we have undertaken in Tamil Nadu over the last two to two-and-a-half years are now visible in the voting percentage. These results will demonstrate that the Election Commission has rectified the electoral process, which had been completely undermined for years by Mamata Banerjee through the induction of outsiders."

Goyal also launched a sharp attack on the TMC and DMK governments, alleging a complete breakdown of the law and order situation in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, while expressing confidence that the ruling families in both states would soon be ousted from power.

"In West Bengal, the TMC has completely shattered law and order; the situation is no different in Tamil Nadu. I am fully confident that the Stalin family will be ousted from power in Tamil Nadu, and that the intimidating and threatening tactics employed against the people of West Bengal by the families of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee will come to an end, allowing the people to live in peace and tranquillity," said Goyal. (ANI)

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