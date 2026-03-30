Piyush Goyal concludes visit to 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in Cameroon

Yaounde: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday concluded his four-day “productive” visit to Cameroon, where he participated in the 14th World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference. Reflecting on the visit, Piyush Goyal said that India ensured that the voice of the Global South was well-articulated and the aspiration of the developing countries was given primacy in the negotiating room. India constructively engaged in all agenda items and in areas where India had strong concerns, we took a position based on the principles of openness, fairness, non-discrimination and inclusivity, which are the cornerstones of WTO engagement,” the Commerce Minister said. (ANI)

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