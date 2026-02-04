Eight opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for remainder of budget session

NEW DELHI: Eight opposition members were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for the remainder of the budget session for violating rules and "throwing papers on the chair" following uproar in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's insistence on mentioning a specific reference about the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

The House, which witnessed two adjournments earlier in the day, resumed proceedings at 3 pm and Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition, said that he would not refer to any magazine article about former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane's memoirs but make comments about Chinese action during the Kaislash Range standoff with China and the government's response. The government has said that Rahul Gandhi cannot quote from an unpublished memoir or a magazine article based on it. (ANI)

